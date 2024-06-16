Barcelona forward firm on staying amidst Newcastle United interest

There is an expectation that the summer window will not be an easy one for Barcelona to navigate. The Catalan club wants to bring in reinforcements, but that is easier said than done. For Barcelona to stick to their game plan, more avenues of revenue will need to be there.

That would mean the possible sale of some players in order to make room for more. Barcelona have some players who they could look to part ways with, and one of those players is a certain Spaniard who had an offer from Newcastle United recently.

The player in question is none other than Ferran Torres, the Spanish winger was marked as a player of interest for the Premier League club, but their offer was hardly acceptable for either the player or Barcelona. Reported to have been in the region of €15 million, it was not considered by either club or player.

However, even in the long run, as per SPORT, Torres has no intentions of leaving Barcelona. The player believes that his performances were more than acceptable in the last season, and he aims to feature more prominently under Hansi Flick in the new campaign.

While he knows that Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are seen as guarantees in the starting eleven, there is still a spot on the left wing that needs someone. Believing in his abilities, the Spaniard thinks he has what it takes to succeed under the new Barcelona coach.

Statistically, he was quite solid in the previous season. The Barcelona forward was the team’s second-highest scorer and even provided four assists. Had it not been for his untimely injury, both the Barcelona forward and his entourage believe he could have ended with even better numbers.

However, the Spaniard is currently focused on the European Championship in Germany. Even through promising international performances, he could look to send a positive message to new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick as well as increase his overall transfer value.

Even for Barcelona, while they do not disregard the possibility of selling Torres, the Newcastle offer was not adequate. For a player who has proven himself in the Premier League and receives regular international call-ups, the valuation that Newcastle had of the player was surprising for Barcelona.