Barcelona forward duo reluctant to leave despite club being open to offers

A critical part of Barcelona’s squad-building this summer will be to ensure the exit of some of the first-team stars, who may not hold much value to the team or can easily be replaced.

A recent report from SPORT has claimed that Barcelona have two names in mind, in the form of Ferran Torres and Raphinha.

The Catalans are expected to listen to offers for both players, despite the versatility and commitment they bring to the table.

A familiar hurdle for Barcelona

However, the aforementioned report adds that neither Ferran nor Raphinha have any desire to leave the club.

The players’ resistance to depart presents a challenge for the Catalans – one that is quite familiar to them by this point.

In the recent past, a host of first-team stars have not shown any desire to leave Barcelona, partly because of how well they are paid at the club.

Raphinha, Ferran do not want to leave. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The same might not necessarily apply to Ferran or Raphinha, as neither of them are among the highest-paid players at Barça. Raphinha, in fact, rejected lucrative offers in order to join Barcelona two years ago.

But it appears neither of them fit into Hansi Flick’s plans, and given their market value, it is imperative for Barça to sanction their exits in the coming summer.

Their sales can indeed help Barcelona move a step closer to returning to the 1:1 rule, which will be key in helping the team bring in reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

No shortage of suitors

A potential positive for Barcelona is that both players appear to have a strong market value, with many clubs lining up for their services.

Premier League outfit West Ham United have been recently linked with a move for Ferran, whereas Raphinha holds a lot of clout in England.

However, negotiations with potential buyers could hinge on the player’s willingness to move. As such, it will be interesting to see how this saga plays out in the coming weeks.