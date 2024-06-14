Barcelona forward cuts his vacations short and returns to training

FC Barcelona is expected to undergo some radical changes, and on many levels. The Catalan club is already working to solve their financial mess, and have sorted out some ways to do so. However, the finances of Barcelona are not the only things that need attention or focus in the coming days.

For players like Vitor Roque, who have not been given the chance to prove themselves, this new season brings about sporting opportunities as well. Finances aside, Barcelona needs to compete well on the pitch and make sure that the world understands that the club is exactly what it used to be.

Since his arrival, Roque has been desperate for chances to prove himself. Xavi Hernandez did not seem to be willing to give him those chances, but Roque knows that there exists a whole new window of opportunities with new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.

To prove that he is serious and devoted to convincing him, Vitor Roque has already taken a step forward. As highlighted by SPORT, the 19-year-old Brazilian forward has cut his vacation short and has already returned to the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper to resume his training and prepare for the upcoming preseason.

As was reported previously, both the young Barcelona striker and his agent see Hansi Flick as a chance for some new beginnings. The coach is willing to give most players a chance during preseason, and with Barcelona unable to guarantee signings in the summer, it is only rational to see the currently available players be tested out.

With Roque not having gone on international duty with Brazil, the player had a few extra days of vacation and an early head start to convince Flick over his teammates. However, it seems that the player has now valued his training and commitment to the club over taking advantage of his holidays as well.

While the other stars of Barcelona compete over at the Euros and Copa America, Vitor Roque has his own battle to fight. By convincing Flick and making sure that he remains a part of Barcelona next season, Roque could potentially put an end to all rumors that continuously insist on linking him to a move away from Barcelona.