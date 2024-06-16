Barcelona forward believes he is ‘perfect’ for Flick’s model

Not every Barcelona player will be getting the same level of importance next season. To be one of the regulars, the players will need to earn the right. Especially with the appointment of a new coach at Barcelona, the players will start from scratch and try to gain Hansi Flick’s trust.

While some players can be seen as guarantees more or less, many others will have to fight for their place. This includes 24-year-old Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who arrived at FC Barcelona back in 2022 from Manchester City, and is yet to find consistency at the club.

Despite the previous links and rumors that continue to suggest that Torres could be on his way out of Barcelona this season, the player himself seems to want to stay as per recent reports. Moreover, it appears that Torres finds the arrival of Hansi Flick beneficial for himself.

According to AS, Torres sees Flick’s arrival as the perfect appointment to give the Spaniard more importance. The report states that the player’s faith lies in the fact that Flick’s football philosophy and model is one that favors and revolves around physical and strong profiles.

The Spaniard himself is the perfect candidate for such a model, and believes that he would fit right in Hansi Flick’s image of Barcelona. This, coupled with the fact that the player believes he still has much more to give and prove to Barça, is the motivation that the 24-year-old forward uses to want to remain at the Catalan club.

His previous season was not bad by any means, scoring on 11 occasions and having provided four assists. However, to succeed at FC Barcelona as a starter and not just an occasional super sub, Torres needs to show more. Had it not been for his unfortunate injury last season, perhaps he could have done just that.

In the upcoming pre-season and official campaign, Torres believes he has more to show for himself. The recent offer from Newcastle United, reportedly, was not nearly enough to sway either the player or Barcelona as well. Unless a satisfactory offer for the Spaniard arrives, he may just end up getting his wish to remain at the club and prove his worth.