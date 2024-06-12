Barcelona and Flick may wait until 2025 to sign Bayern star for free

It is crucial that FC Barcelona deals with complete urgency and control this summer. The Catalan giants, despite their prestige and glory, are still a shell compared to their financial stability in the past. Now, instead, Barcelona must work with care and precision in every operation.

That involves any operation that sees a pivot arrive at Barcelona this summer. For new head coach Hansi Flick, there is one specific target in mind who continues to be a recurring target for both the former Bayern Munich coach as well as FC Barcelona.

The target in question is none other than 29-year-old Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Despite the hopes of Barcelona to snatch him away this summer, Bayern are proving to be exceedingly more difficult to negotiate with given the price tag they have placed on Kimmich.

However, as highlighted by SPORT, it appears that Barcelona and Flick are not in a hurry with Kimmich. In fact, the German technician and the Catalan club are willing to wait until the summer of 2025, by when Joshua Kimmich’s contract with Bayern Munich would run out.

That would mean that Kimmich could arrive as a free agent in the next summer. Hansi Flick, reportedly, is willing to wait until that becomes a possibility given that he trusts the Bayern star to be a reliable addition to Barcelona even by then. Bayern, on the other hand, are not willing to let him go for free.

Consequently, it becomes crucial for Bayern Munich to find a solution in time. Either they could be more willing to negotiate the price this summer, given that this summer may be the last one in which Bayern can actually sell the player for some amount of cash in return, or they could look to renew his contract. In either case, Barcelona are more than willing to pounce.

However, Barcelona may not be the only one. SPORT reports that Manchester City are also interested in the German midfielder. They could rival Barcelona for his signature, and perhaps do it effectively given the financial muscle they possess and the sporting project they could present.