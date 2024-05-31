Barcelona and Flick look to retain and improve their Golden Boy

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

FC Barcelona are heading towards a new era in the history of their club. After a rather long wait and time, La Blaugrana have decided to abandon their Spanish roots for once. In place of the departing Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona are trusting Hansi Flick to join in and take over.

However, given that it is an undeniably drastic change for the team, the new coach brings around his new ideas. From selecting the players that he wants to trust for next season, to training plans that he hopes to implement, everything at Barcelona may be in for a drastic turnaround and change.

One thing that will be worth keeping an eye out for this summer will undoubtedly be potential exits. Given the vulnerable nature of Barça’s finances, the club could look to offload some important players. However, the potential exits, whoever they may be, will most certainly not include a certain 21-year-old wonderkid.

As highlighted by COPE, Pedri is definitely not for sale and Hansi Flick has the player in his plans at Barcelona. However, there is definitely still a physical problem with the youngster, something that the report confirms will require additional aid and attention from Barcelona.

However, Barça certainly will not be completely complacent with Pedri and are also simultaneously going to be testing him one last time next season, something that Miguel Rico reported in detail:

“Pedri is not moving… It’s a decision that has been made, we already mentioned it one night, although it is true that next season will be his final test, but it must also be said that they have seen him much improved in the last two weeks.”

Moreover, he explained that Barcelona already has an external plan in place to help the player recover his best possible version as well:

“From the club, they believe the explanation lies in the fact that they have prepared a training plan for him outside the team.… which has helped him improve considerably because, with daily training, he wasn’t able to regain the muscular sensations he used to have.”