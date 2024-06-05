Barcelona’s first summer signing has ‘blown up’ after Hansi Flick’s arrival

Barcelona’s deal for the club’s first signing of the upcoming summer is all set to collapse.

That’s according to Relevo transfer insider Matteo Moretto, who points towards Guido Rodríguez as the player all set to see his move to Catalunya’s capital fall through.

Midfielder Guido, mere weeks ago, of course looked all set to take his talents to Barcelona this summer.

This came after the Blaugrana brass tied up a verbal agreement with the Argentine and his entourage, over the terms of a two-year contract.

Guido is set to be available on a free transfer next month, upon the expiration of his deal with current club Real Betis.

As alluded to above, however, if the latest word stemming from the media on Wednesday is anything to go by, then Guido’s future all of a sudden looks highly unlikely to lie at the Camp Nou.

The 30-year-old’s signing, originally, was green-lighted by since-departed Barca headmaster Xavi.

But, evidently, replacement Hansi Flick does not boast the same belief in Guido’s abilities, with Matteo Moretto having confirmed that:

‘With the arrival of Flick the transfer has practically blown up.’

Lo de Guido al Barça no era un hecho.



Faltaban las firmas, y con la llegada de Hansi Flick el traspaso prácticamente ha saltado por los aires.



👇❌ https://t.co/yr7aien38s — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 5, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN