Barcelona take first step towards signing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

Barcelona are in the midst of identifying their targets for the upcoming summer transfer window, which opens at the start of July. Sporting director Deco will work alongside new head coach Hansi Flick to determine what is required, and one of the former’s desires is Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

The idea is for a new left winger to be signed, and Diaz would fit that bill. Deco values him over any other candidate, and Barcelona’s efforts to sign the Colombian international appear to have been stepped up.

As reported by Breinner Arteta Canizares, and confirmed by Sport, Diaz’s entoutage will meet with Barcelona this week. It will take place in the United States, where Colombia will play in this summer’s Copa America.

This is the first official step taken by Barcelona towards a possible deal for Diaz. However, they will surely have their work cut out to agree terms with Liverpool, who have little intention of allowing the player to leave for a reduced fee.