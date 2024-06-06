Barcelona’s Financial Woes Halt Pursuit of PSG Star; Bayern Munich Moves Ahead

The future of Xavi Simons remains uncertain; however, one club might be out of the running for the rising star. A recent report suggests that the 21-year-old will not be staying with Paris Saint-Germain next season but will be loaned out for a third consecutive year.

Simons made a name for himself at RB Leipzig this season, making 43 appearances across all competitions. His notable stats of 10 goals and 15 assists have caught the attention of several top European clubs.

Over the last few weeks, reports suggest that FC Barcelona want to reunite with Simons after the player spent time in their youth system before leaving. However, the finances might prohibit the move.

According to SPORT, Barcelona’s economic problem have ruled them out of the race to sign Simons. As a result, with the Catalan side needing to drop out of the pursuit, the Spanish media outlet notes that Bayern Munich are leading the chase for the 21-year-old.

The PSG player spoke with Eindhovens Dagblad and disclosed that his future will not be resolved in the next few days.

“I’ll make my decision after [UEFA Euro 2024],” Simons told the outlet. “Right now, my focus is entirely on the tournament. The intense competition in the German championship and the pressure we’ve faced have pushed my development to a new level.”