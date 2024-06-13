Barcelona to finally return to the 1:1 rule at the end of this month

The upcoming weeks for FC Barcelona will be crucial for various different reasons. The Blaugranes are already aware of the summer transfer window and what it entails, but there is more to it. To properly act in the said window, Barcelona will need to close a lot of opened doors.

One of those doors is the one that continues to haunt Barcelona whenever they have entered the market in recent seasons. To return to the 1:1 rule, one that continues to harm Barça’s operation, the club needed Libero to complete their €40 million deal to sign off a percentage of Barça Studios.

Unfortunately, those funds never seemed to arrive for Barcelona to properly make use of. However, according to SPORT, Barça have now found another route that will guarantee them the reapplication of the 1:1 rule this summer, and the official announcement of this new deal is expected to come in the end of June.

As per this new update, Barcelona have an agreement with another European company to become a definitive partner and the closure of the same percentage of the rights of Barça Vision is expected to happen soon with a €40 million investment now expected to make its way right towards Barcelona. Consequently, this would open the way back to the 1:1 rule.

Even by referring to La Liga president Javier Tebas’s recent words on Barça’s economic situation, the positive nature of those statements may have been a clue as well. As per this recent report, La Liga seems to already be aware of this development that Barcelona is working on.

By returning to this 1:1 rule, Barcelona would be able to reinvest any amount of revenue they generate from any sales. The first order of business, however, will reportedly be the closure and retention of current players and their registration.