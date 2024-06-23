Barcelona make final decision on Bernardo Silva’s Manchester City future

Manchester City can now expect to retain the services of Bernardo Silva beyond the ongoing summer transfer window, following a decision made by FC Barcelona.

The Portugal international has long been eyeing a change of scenery at the peak of his professional playing career, with a view towards moving closer to home and taking on more culturally similar surroundings to his home nation.

As such, the former AS Monaco man’s options have been largely limited, ruling out the prospect of a move elsewhere in the Premier League, arguably France, and also back to Benfica given his current status in the global game.

Despite failing to secure a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the last three summer transfer windows, Bernardo Silva has remained ultra professional and integral to the system imposed by Pep Guardiola on his all-conquering squad.

But while the ongoing summer transfer window was expected to grant Bernardo Silva increased hopes of leaving City through an attractive release clause, one of his primary options is now highly unlikely to come to fruition.

That is according to the information of Marca journalist Luis Rojo, who reports that Bernardo Silva will not be joining FC Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan club known to have held a long-standing interest in the Portugal international.

It is further detailed that the versatile playmaker’s £50 million release clause in his recently-renewed Manchester City contract expires on June 30, and in the meantime, it is made clear that the La Liga club will not trigger it.

Despite Bernardo Silva perhaps not leaving the club in the coming weeks and months, Manchester City remain likely to recruit in the centre of the park as they look towards the future and a potential back-up for mainstay Rodri.

The Spanish international is being relied upon at both club and country level, playing over 70 matches per year at present and sparking concerns within the national team camp over his physical capabilities in such a relentless schedule.

Bruno Guimaraes could be the man Manchester City turn to in the coming weeks, but now appear unlikely to trigger the player’s £100 million release clause at Newcastle United, which expires at the end of the month.