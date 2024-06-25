Barcelona fill €60m deficit that allows return to La Liga 1:1 rule, deal to be ratified later this week

The Hansi Flick era at Barcelona is about to get off to a good start. The German manager, who will work alongside sporting director Deco to identify the players he needs for his squad, will have a greater chance of signing the targets desired during the forthcoming summer transfer window.

That’s because Barcelona have secured the missing funds that were not received from Libero during last season, as reported by Sport. An agreement has been reached with an unnamed company to purchase Libero’s share of Barca Vision, which will allow the club to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.

Not only will Barcelona receive the €40m owed to them for last season, they will also net the €20m payment that would have been due from Libero this summer. The club’s board of directors will meet on Thursday to ratify the deal, although its announcement could end up being delayed by a few days.

Nevertheless, Barcelona have got their wish – they will be back in the 1:1 rule. This is a major boost in their pursuit of signings that can take them closer to Real Madrid ahead of the start of next season.