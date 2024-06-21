🚨 Barcelona Femení confirm Pere Romeu as new head coach

Barcelona Femení have confirmed the appointment of Pere Romeu as head coach.

Romeu steps up from his role as assistant to Jonatan Giráldez, who recently joined NWSL outfit Washington Spirit.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract until June 2026 after spending several years within the club’s various departments.

After joining the Blaugrana ranks in 2017, Romeu worked across the developmental ranks and oversaw midfielder Gavi’s development.

He left for a brief spell as assistant manager at Romanian side Viitorul Constanța before returning in 2021 to become Giráldez’s deputy.

Romeu was part of Barça’s coaching setup which has claimed a hat-trick of Liga F titles and back-to-back Women’s Champions League crowns.