Barcelona Femení complete signing of Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor

Barcelona Femení have completed the signing of Wolfsburg forward Ewa Pajor.

The Poland international joins the reigning European champions on a three-year contract after .

Reports previously suggested a deal with Die Wölfinnen would be €500,000, making it the third most expensive transfer in women’s football.

Pajor departs the Frauen-Bundesliga outfit after nine years during which she won five titles and scored 136 goals in 196 appearances from all competitions.

Last season the 27-year-old produced 20 goals in 25 outings as Wolfsburg finished seven points behind Bayern Munich at the summit.