Barcelona out-of-favour forward and injured defender in contention for Olympics call-up

According to a report from AS, there is a possibility that Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde and winger Ansu Fati may be called up for the Olympic Games in Paris.

It must be highlighted that Balde suffered a significant injury last January which severely impacted the hamstring tendon in his right thigh, necessitating surgery.

This unfortunate setback sidelined him for the remainder of the season and eliminated any chance of him playing in the Euro Cup.

At present, Balde is in the final phase of his recovery and is expected to be ready for the pre-season, which is again something that is not confirmed yet.

However, there is uncertainty about his participation due to his inclusion in Santi Denia’s pre-list for the Olympic Games, which coincides with the pre-season.

Barcelona are against the idea

Barcelona are not in favour of Balde making his return to the field with the Spanish national team at the Olympics and prefer to monitor his recovery closely.

This scenario would be the same for Ansu, too, who might also be called up for the Olympic Games which would deny him an opportunity to participate in the pre-season.

Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati cabn be called up for Paris Olympics. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fortunately for Barcelona, the club has the authority to decide whether its players participate in events like the Olympics. In this case, it is improbable that Barcelona will permit Balde to join the national team, as it could jeopardize his recovery.

Balde, for his part, is eager to participate in the pre-season tour. For him, this period is essential to revive his career at Barcelona and convince the coaching staff of his potential.

Ansu Fati’s case is more complicated

Ansu’s situation is similarly intricate. He, too, is at a crucial juncture in his career and needs to utilize the pre-season to prove his worth and earn his spot in the squad.

The opportunity to compete in the Olympic Games is a significant honour and experience, but it must be balanced against the potential risks to his long-term career and fitness.

In conclusion, the decision regarding Balde and Fati’s participation in the Olympic Games will require careful consideration of their health, career prospects, and the club’s priorities.

Balancing the desire for international representation with the need for a thorough and safe recovery is essential.

Barcelona will likely prioritize the well-being and readiness of its players for the upcoming season, making it improbable that they will permit Balde and Fati to participate in the Olympic Games.