Barcelona fans’ two requests to Laporta involving Messi and Nico Williams

During Joan Laporta’s recent visit to Castelldefels, a coastal town near Barcelona, fans approached the FC Barcelona president with two significant requests.

They wanted him to sign Nico Williams, a promising young player from Athletic Club, and to reconcile with Lionel Messi, the club’s legendary player.

For an hour, Castelldefels had a Hollywood vibe. This event was organised to honour Ronaldinho, a former FC Barcelona superstar and he was given his own star on a Walk of Fame, similar to the one in Hollywood.

The ceremony was also attended by Laporta, who unveiled a star dedicated to Barcelona on the same walk. Hundreds of fans gathered to witness this event and to see Ronaldinho, who remains a beloved figure in the football world.

Fans’ requests to Laporta

As the ceremony continued, fans eagerly approached Laporta with their requests. “Laporta, bring Nico,” some young Barça fans shouted as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona fans put forward two requests to Joan Laporta. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

They see Nico Williams as a rising star in the Spanish national team and an exciting addition to their team this summer. Interestingly, it is learned that Barcelona are indeed studying this transfer but are hindered by their financial troubles.

On the other hand, fans also expressed their desire for Laporta to mend his relationship with Messi.

It must be noted that after leaving Paris Saint-Germain last year, Messi had chosen to join Inter Miami, even though Laporta had tried to bring him back last summer when his contract with the Ligue 1 side ended.

Fans urged Laporta to “make peace with Messi,” hoping for a reconciliation between the club and its legendary player.

Lastly, Laporta took a moment to reflect on his own childhood and teenage years in Castelldefels. He spoke fondly of Ronaldinho’s time at Barcelona, highlighting the joy he brought to the club.

“Ronnie, I am very grateful to you for bringing a smile back to Barça. You are one of the most important players in the club’s history,” said the club president.