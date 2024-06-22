Barcelona fans’ plea to Joan Laporta: “Sign Nico, sign Nico”

Following the recent trailblazing performance by Nico Williams at the Euros against Italy, Barcelona fans are beginning to stir into a frenzy at the prospect of him signing for the club.

This was displayed once again on Saturday when Joan Laporta was attending an event alongside club legend Ronaldinho, who was being given a star on the ‘Walk of Fame’ in his hometown of Castelldefels.

As per Marca, Barcelona fans who attended the event directed pleas towards their club’s president Joan Laporta. They persistently asked him: “Laporta, sign Nico, sign Nico…“

Meanwhile, Laporta deflected any discussions of the club’s affairs, only briefly mentioning the reserves, who will play on Sunday. Laporta sought to keep the event focussed on Ronaldinho, for whom it was organised.

Ronaldinho spoke about his pride in being forever linked to the town, stating: “I am very happy to be here, Castelldefels is my home. Every time I travel to Barcelona I come here, I know almost all my neighbours. It is a very exciting day for me.”

Nico Williams has been getting on very well with several Barcelona stars in the Spain camp, and every great performance he puts in for his country seems to put him one step further out the door at Athletic Club.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie