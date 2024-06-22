Barcelona fans agree with the club over which winger to sign

FC Barcelona have an understanding of what their priorities are going to be in the upcoming campaign. While the Euros and Copa America continue to go on, the Catalan club continues to work on their own progress. For Barcelona to have a real shot at competing next season, the team needs to assemble a strong enough cast.

However, while the club may have separate priorities and different positions to fill, Barcelona are aware enough to separate their wants from their needs. When it comes to the needs of FC Barcelona, the primary two are the signing of an elite pivot and a new left-winger.

The left-winger that FC Barcelona have reportedly come to like the most is undoubtedly Nico Williams. According to SPORT, as per the latest words of Toni Juanmarti, the recent approach made by fans of the Catalan club all but communicated exactly who they want at the club next season, and that name is the same one that Barcelona have as their favorite to arrive as a new left-winger.

Nico Williams, the 21-year-old star winger at Athletic Club, is the name on the lips of almost every Barcelona fan who was waiting near the opening ceremony of the Paseo de las Estrellas, or the Walk of Fame, in Castelldefels. With former Barcelona icon Ronaldinho being present there, club president Joan Laporta was also there alongside him.

Following the event, many fans of Barcelona gathered and they all seemed to share the sentiment of bringing Nico Williams to the club. While Laporta stopped to take pictures and sign shirts, he had to deal with many voices either asking him or demanding that he bring the Spanish winger from the Basque club over to Catalonia.

For now, the truth is that reports continue to suggest that Nico Williams is the first priority for Barcelona. As he continues to excel in the Euros alongside Lamine Yamal and Spain, Barça continue to put him above the likes of Dani Olmo as their primary preference to reinforce the left-wing position for next season.