Barcelona Are Facing Tough Competition For This Bundesliga Ace: What Will He Bring To The Nou Camp?

In a recent report, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Barcelona are facing tough competition for Red Bull Leipzig ace Dani Olmo this summer. It has been stated that the Catalan club would have to rival Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in the race to land the Spanish attacker in the upcoming transfer window.

Olmo is having a decent campaign at the German club after he put in a handful of impressive displays for them in the final third. The Spanish playmaker has found the back of the net eight times and picked up five assists in 25 appearances for RB Leipzig this season on all fronts.

The 26-year-old has been a decent performer in the opponent’s half as he is averaging 2.1 shots, 1.5 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in Bundesliga. He has also been tidy when distributing possession based on his pass success rate of 79.6% in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the German club will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it difficult for Barcelona to win the race for him on the cheap later this year.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY – APRIL 27: Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig controls the ball whilst under pressure from Julian Ryerson of Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on April 27, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

What Will Olmo Bring To Barcelona?

Olmo can set up a few promising chances for his teammates in the final third and is a great dribbler with the ball as well. He usually generates a lot of power with his shot attempts. However, the Spanish talent has missed a lot of games this season due to injuries.

Olmo mainly functions in the number ten position but can also operate as a winger on either flank if asked to do so. He already knows Barcelona well from his time as a youth player at the Catalan club. Hence, the Spanish attacker won’t take much time to adjust to life at the Nou Camp.

Olmo would bring more firepower to Barca’s frontline. He might even help the Catalan club compete for some major honours over the next few years. At 26, Olmo is about to enter his prime which makes him a worthy target for Barcelona to pursue in this summer transfer period. However, he is still under a long-term contract at Leipzig, so it won’t be easy for the Catalan giants to fund a move for him.