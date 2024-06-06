Barcelona Faces Transfer Hurdles for PSG Star Amid Bayern Munich’s Aggressive Bid

FC Barcelona are reportedly out of the running to land Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons. As a result, Bayern Munich could start hitting the accelerator button to ensure that they land the Dutchman this summer.

According to a recent report, it seems the 21-year-old won’t continue with Paris Saint-Germain next season; instead, he’ll be loaned out for a third year in a row.

Simons had a standout season at RB Leipzig, with 43 appearances in all competitions. His impressive stats, including 10 goals and 15 assists, have garnered interest from several top European clubs.

The most recent update on Simons comes from transfer window expert Fabrizio Romano. According to his report, Bayern Munich are making a significant push to secure Simons.

The Dutchman is drawn to numerous options, with Bayern Munich particularly enticing. Barça feels that the Xavi Simons deal is difficult now because many clubs have entered the race, including Premier League clubs. He is expected to make a decision after the Euros.

🚨🇳🇱| PSG does not want to sell Xavi Simons permanently this summer, the club’s intention is to only approve a loan deal in case Xavi wants to leave this summer- Xavi is expected to leave on loan this summer, not on a permanent transfer. Many clubs have entered the race: RB… pic.twitter.com/hSxJsL25FL — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 6, 2024

SPORT recently reported that Barcelona’s economic problem have ruled them out of the race to sign Simons. As a result, with the Catalan side needing to drop out of the pursuit, the Spanish media outlet notes that Bayern Munich are leading the chase.