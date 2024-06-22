Barcelona Face Tough Negotiation for Man Utd and PSG Target, Despite Hansi Flick’s Priority

The race to land Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong this summer begins to heat up. In a recent report, FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants the Spanish side to prioritize the pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Frimpong played 47 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga winners this past 2023–24 season, scoring 14 goals while registering 12 assists. As a result, over the past few weeks, various reports have indicated which clubs are keen on the Netherlands international.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are among the teams reportedly eyeing the player for a possible move. The latest information on this saga reveals the transfer sum Bayer Leverkusen want for the player.

According to SPORT (h/t The Mirror), he is expected to cost around €40 million, which could pose a challenge for Barcelona considering their financial situation.

In an interview with ESPN, Frimpong mentioned that all the reports are rumors and that anyone can start them.

“It’s just rumors,” Frimpong said. “I don’t read rumors! Rumors are just rumors, anyone can say anything.”