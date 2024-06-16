Barcelona face similar price tags for two key winger targets

In the upcoming summer transfer window, one of the areas FC Barcelona are looking to strengthen is that of the left wing. The Catalans are looking to sign a differential player for this position to accompany Yamal and Lewandowski in the attack.

Several names are being linked with the Blaugranes for this position, with Nico Williams and Luis Diaz being the most liked players by the Barcelona hierarchy. Both of them are compelling options for the club and would offer quite distinct skills and abilities to the team.

As Mundo Deportivo has reported, both these players would also cost Barcelona just about the same amount of money.

Nico Williams has a contract till 2027 with Athletic Club, and the Basque club did not disclose his release clause at the time of his last renewal. However, different media reports have claimed this clause to be near the €60 million mark.

On the other hand, Luis Diaz does not have a release clause but can end up leaving Liverpool by mutual consent between the two clubs, especially as he is not as untouchable a player for the new coach, Arne Slot, as he was for the last coach, Jurgen Klopp, who was the one who asked for his signing in the first place.

In such a context, reports from England indicate that the Colombian winger can leave the Reds for around €59 million, with Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona the most interested sides. The Catalans like him particularly for his power and experience, but might have to part with the Brazilian winger Raphinha, who is reluctant to leave.