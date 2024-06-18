Barcelona face rejection in hopes of reducing Porto star’s price

It is true that FC Barcelona do not possess the same financial muscle as they did in the past. The Catalan club is a shell of their former version in that regard, and it shows. However, that is exactly why Barcelona now tries to be a lot more imaginative in the way they go about their business.

During this ongoing summer transfer window, La Blaugrana hope to make some recruitments. One recruitment that Barcelona keeps as a priority is the arrival of a new left-winger who fits the profile that new coach Hansi Flick would ideally benefit from.

The primary target keeping in mind such a profile was Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. However, Barcelona are looking to keep their options open, and that is why the club is fascinated by the possibility of potentially signing Porto forward Pepe.

Yet, despite his qualities, he would be an expensive acquisition, and Barcelona are eager to cut down the cost.

To do this, according to Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona was even willing to part ways with 19-year-old Vitor Roque in the hopes of reducing Pepe’s price which is speculated to match his €75 million release clause. However, despite Barça’s attempt, the operation did not bear much fruit for the Catalans.

Porto reportedly ended up rejecting such an advance, with club president Andre Villa-Boas still redirecting Barcelona to the player’s release clause. Another reason apart from Porto wanting the maximum transfer fee for their 27-year-old winger is the fact that the Barcelona youngster’s salary is not one that the Portuguese side is too happy about.

Currently reported to have an annual salary of €3 million, Roque’s financial burden is one that Porto does not want to assume. Instead, they would only look to sell Pepe for his active release clause as they need financial leverage and hope to generate important revenue.

FC Barcelona, on the other hand, did not just give up with Roque. The Catalan club was also willing to offer Mikayil Faye as a bargaining chip to reduce the Porto-based Brazilian winger’s price. Unfortunately for Barcelona, even that advance did not do much for them in terms of their hopes regarding Pepe.