Barcelona face big decision on Lucy Bronze renewal

Lucy Bronze's Barcelona future still remains unclear with her contract on the verge of expiry, 90min understands.

Bronze has other options on the table and Barcelona must assess the financial conditions of what would be a popular renewal.

The England right-back joined the club from Manchester City back in 2022 and has enjoyed a hugely successful stay in Spain, helping Barca win back-to-back Champions Leagues. At the time of the move, Bronze had expressed a desire to play abroad again and represent a club as renowned as Barcelona.

But sources have told 90min that the 32-year-old's priority is to play as many games as possible next season and that in order to fulfil this wish, she is considering leaving Barcelona, though an exit is not yet guaranteed or finalised.

Barcelona saw in the Women's Champions League final win over Lyon just how important Bronze was, but a renewal comes at a cost to the club and could impact other deals. Barca have already signed Ellie Roebuck on a free transfer after she left Manchester City, and they are in talks with Arsenal over the sale of Keira Walsh, though nothing has been agreed of yet.

If Bronze does leave the Catalan side, there is already growing interest in her from the NWSL. Kansas City Current hold Bronze's discovery rights for the right-back, meaning that if she went across the pond she'd have to sign with them, or have another club buy or trade for the rights before a deal to a rival could be made.

NJ/NY Gotham have considered Bronze in the past when there was previously speculation about a potential move to the US.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keeping tabs on Bronze in case she leaves Barcelona. They have been in touch with the player's camp to understand her demands and what a deal would look like.

A return to England and the Women's Super League isn't off the table for Bronze either. Sources have told 90min that she isn't against a move back to England, and though she has been tentatively linked with a return to Man City, nothing has advanced in regards to a move back to the club.

Barcelona and Bronze remain in talks regarding what steps to take next and naturally a speedy resolution will happen now. Whereas in January an exit looked more likely, it's an open situation.