Barcelona face Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man United battle for €40m-rated full-back

Earlier this week, reports emerged claiming that FC Barcelona had set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong in the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are looking at several positions to reinforce in the summer and the right-back position happens to be one among them.

The continuity of Joao Cancelo appears to be the preferred option, but a player like Frimpong, who can be a good fit in Hansi Flick’s system, is also very much on the agenda.

Barcelona face Premier League competition

But, according to the Evening Standard, Barcelona are not alone in pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong as several other top teams are interested in the Dutchman.

Indeed, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all eyeing the Netherlands international while German giants Bayern Munich are also admirers of the full-back.

Man in demand. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Frimpong played a key role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga and DFB Pokal triumphs this past season and has evolved into a dangerous attacking right-back under Xabi Alonso.

His contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions contains a release clause worth €40 million which reportedly expires tomorrow, June 14.

As such, any club interested in signing the 23-year-old would have to negotiate a transfer fee with Bayer Leverkusen.

Cancelo likely to continue

While Frimpong has emerged as an option, as things stand, it is likely that Barcelona retain the services of Joao Cancelo for one more season at least.

Indeed, Hansi Flick is believed to have given his approval to keep hold of the Manchester City right-back and the Premier League champions are now willing to negotiate a deal with the Catalans.