Barcelona eyeing up move for talented Moroccan youngster

Barcelona are in the amidst of deciding what players they want to sign for the first team this summer, while the club’s youth sporting department is also working on identifying possible young talents that could be brought to La Masia. It’s a method that Barcelona have been well-known for over the years.

One player that Barcelona have their eye on in this regard is Mohammed Hamony. As reported by L’Equipe (via Sport), the 17-year-old left winger – currently at Le Havre – is on the Catalans’ agenda, although he is also wanted by Ligue 1 side Rennes. If he ended up in Catalonia, he’d be joining Barca Atletic.

Hamony will soon be available as a free agent, given that his contract at Le Havre expires at the end of this month. This would make it very enticing for Barcelona to add to their youth catalogue, although the French side are reported to be confident of tying the Moroccan youth international down to a new contract.