Barcelona Are Eyeing A Move For This Manchester United Midfielder: One For The Future?

In a recent tweet, journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Barcelona are eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. It is understood that the Catalan club are keen on recruiting the English talent in this summer transfer window.

Mainoo managed to break out as a first-team starter at Old Trafford in the previous campaign as he put in a run of influential displays at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s midfield. The 19-year-old registered five goals and three assists in 35 matches for Man United last season on all fronts.

The English midfield ace gave a good account of himself in the middle of the park by averaging 2.0 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 1.1 clearances, 0.6 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He was even excellent with his ball distribution after completing 86.7% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

Mainoo is under contract at Man United until the summer of 2027 which could make it tough for the Catalan club to get a deal done for him later this year.

Barcelona Are Eyeing A Move For Mainoo: Is He A Prospect For The Future?

Mainoo is a tough-tackling midfielder who can scan the danger well and can make some important interceptions for his side at the centre of the park. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when required and has got the eye to play some decisive passes in the final third.

The English sensation is an energetic dribbler with the ball as well. However, it remains to be seen whether he can make a smooth transition to life in Spanish football. We can expect him to enhance the quality of Barcelona boss Hansi Flick’s first XI.

Mainoo is already good enough to earn a regular starting spot at the Nou Camp next season. At 19, he has the ceiling to be a world-class midfielder someday. Hence, there is no doubt that Mainoo is a prospect to watch out for in the future.

Mainoo has the skill set to help the Catalan club challenge for plenty of major trophies over the next decade. However, Flick needs to give him some time to adjust to life in Spain if Barcelona manage to snap him up this year.