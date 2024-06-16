Barcelona eyeing move for Esquerdinha

La Liga giants Barcelona have turned their attentions towards the Brazilian market, amid ongoing efforts to add to the club’s squad for next season.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have on Sunday provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital.

It is of course common knowledge that the Barcelona brass have identified the addition of a new deep-lying midfielder, and a left winger, as their two priorities with a view to the 2024/25 campaign.

Beyond as much, though, incoming boss Hansi Flick is understood to be keen on fresh blood at the back, too.

The Barca brass, in turn, have begun sourcing affordable options to add to Flick’s ranks at full-back.

And one name to have quickly made its way to the fore amid such discussions at the Camp Nou, is that of João Henrique Mendes.

Henrique, better known in his home country as Esquerdinha, is a gifted 18-year-old defender, who generally operates at left-back.

The youngster has long been considered one of the standout talents in Brazilian football, with his exploits on the books of Fluminense’s U20s having only served in further reinforcing this consensus.

And, evidently, as much has proven enough to pique the attentions of the board at the aforementioned Barcelona.

As per Sport, the Blaugrana having been keeping a close eye on Henrique’s development for several years now, with a formal offer for his services now being taken into serious consideration.

It is added that, in the case of a deal being struck, ‘the future left-back would be registered in the reserve team, and could enter the dynamics of the first team in a very short space of time’.

Conor Laird | GSFN