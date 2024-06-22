Barcelona eyeing Le Havre pearl who is set to be a free agent soon

FC Barcelona continues to work on the first team while not forgetting about the rest. After all, even the first team would not be able to show themselves being capable of much today without the subsidiary. Thus, it is always a priority for Barcelona to work on improving the youth levels of the team as well.

Directly underneath the Barcelona first team, Rafa Marquez has his own legion of talented youngsters in Barcelona Atletic. Whenever the first team needs help from the reserves, that team led by Marquez always delivers with the important youngsters that they manage to lend to the first team.

However, beyond just helping the first team and developing youngsters for them, the team has its own aspirations as well. Currently fighting for promotion, next season they will have their own objectives to keep in mind while simultaneously helping the first team.

To help with those aspirations next season, Barcelona is hoping to bring the team a new recruit. According to Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona are now linked to 17-year-old Moroccan winger Mohammed Hamony, who currently plays for French club Le Havre.

One of the standout performers at the Under-17 FIFA World Cup, Hamony is a winger with great difference-making capabilities. The Catalans, consequently, are now being linked to the player because there is also a great opportunity for the Catalan club to sign such a talented player.

At the end of June, the 17-year-old FC Barcelona target will be a free agent. His contract expires on the 30th of June and that should give Barça the chance to wrap up his signing without too much additional fuss. Already regarded as one of the best Moroccan talents to have emerged recently, Barcelona would be arming Barça Atletic with quite the dangerous asset.