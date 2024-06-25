Barcelona eyeing Jadon Sancho loan move with winger ready to reduce his wages



Manchester United’s summer transfer budget is reportedly a mere £50 million and they will need to focus on player sales to boost those figures and embark on their planned recruitment spree.

Mason Greenwood is expected to depart first with multiple Serie A and La Liga clubs chasing his signature after he enjoyed a fine season out on loan at Getafe in Spain.

Another player who performed exceedingly well out on loan was Jadon Sancho, who guided Borussia Dortmund to an unlikely Champions League final spot, where they finally lost out to Real Madrid.

The former Manchester City academy graduate had a major falling out with Erik ten Hag and was eventually exiled from the first team and with the Dutchman set to remain at the helm, the England international is unlikely to remain at Old Trafford.

Sancho’s future up in the air

United have slapped a €60 million price tag on the forward, something Juventus cannot afford at the moment, neither can Dortmund, both of whom are looking for a loan deal.

With funds tight at United, they would prefer a permanent exit and according to SPORT, they offered the 24-year-old to Barcelona as well, who are in even worse shape financially and cannot afford the deal.

But with the Red Devils slowly realising that an outright sale at that price might not be possible, they might soon agree to a loan proposal with the Catalan giants waiting for that opportunity.

Sancho, on his part, is even prepared to lower his wage demands to agree a move to the Spanish giants. United had initially hoped for a player exchange deal but the Camp Nou outfit turned down the proposal.

“Barça has been offered Jadon Sancho, a profile that Hansi Flick really likes. He is looking for a way out. United offered him to Barça about two months ago in a meeting between clubs.

Barca only want Sancho on loan

“They wanted to explore exchanging players and Barça did not bite. Now the scenario with Jadon is much more favorable because United cannot sell him and will have to send him out on loan.

“Both Dortmund and Juventus have declined to pay the 60 million euros United are asking for his sale. Barça has not even considered it. But if the door is opened to a loan transfer, things can change. And from July 15 this name could be taken into account.

“The main problem is the salary, but Barça has already received the message that the winger would be willing to make an effort if his destination is the Camp Nou.”

It remains to be seen if INEOS agree to such a proposal. United need money now but if Barca agree to include an obligation to buy for an amount that would see United not suffer a loss on their initial investment, the club might just agree.

