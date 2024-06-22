Barcelona eyeing free agent Mohammed Hamony signing

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona have set their sights on the signature of an up-and-coming talent in French football.

That’s according to Diario Sport, citing L’Équipe, who point towards Mohammed Hamony as the player in question.

Hamony, for his part, is a 17-year-old attacker, who generally operates on the wing.

The starlet has long been held in altogether high regard in his home country of Morocco, with whom, despite his tender years, Hamony has already appeared at U20-level on the international stage.

He is currently contracted to French outfit Le Havre at club level, but is due to see his contract terms expire at the end of the month.

And as much, it is understood, has been identified as a market opportunity on the part of the aforementioned Barcelona.

As per Sport:

‘Several clubs are interested in obtaining his services for the next season, among them the Blaugrana,’ who appear ready to offer Hamony a contract with the club.

Also keen on the attacker are Stade Rennais, albeit with Le Havre continuing to work towards finding an agreement on an extension with their young gem.

Conor Laird | GSFN