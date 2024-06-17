Barcelona eyeing 18-year-old Fluminense full-back – report

Over the next few months, FC Barcelona will work to reinforce their squad. At the moment, the Catalan giants are not at all satisfied with the players they have and their recent displays. To add some competition and drive into Barcelona, it is important to invest adequately.

While the priority in terms of arrivals is a pivot and the arrival of a new left-winger, Hansi Flick also hopes for another addition. According to the German coach at Barcelona, as per numerous reports, the inclusion of a new left-back could be beneficial for the Catalans.

With Marcos Alonso likely leaving Barcelona this summer, and Flick still being uncertain about the profiles at the club, there is a possibility that Barcelona will continue to look into names and profiles that could end up serving them well in the summer window as potential left-back targets.

In terms of the names that are linked to Barcelona for this specific position, the latest one hails from Brazil. According to SPORT, Barcelona have recently looked into the profile and situation of 18-year-old South American fullback João Henrique Mendes.

Also known as Esquerdinha, the explosive left-back currently plays for Brazilian outfit Fluminense. He has also represented his national team at youth level, and has emerged as one of the most promising fullbacks that Brazil has produced in recent memory, resulting in him becoming a suitable target for Barcelona given his quality.

In terms of his profile, the player is an offensive fullback who has the depth and stamina to cover large distances. Beyond just that, he is seen as an extremely adaptable player who possesses a lot of different strengths.

His speed is noticeable, and so is his physicality, he also possesses good aerial reach due to his 1.83m height, as well as a great shot that is also reflected in his set piece-taking ability.

Moreover, his hypothetical incorporation comes in a package that would suit Barcelona. In case the player arrives, he would do so on a subsidiary contract and would have occasional experiences with the Barcelona first team as many stars of the B team have done so in the past.

There is no doubt that the young Brazilian fullback will make the leap to Europe soon enough, and Barcelona will be keeping a close eye on him. However, his signing would likely only be pursued if the Catalan club reaches the 1:1 rule and wraps up other priority signings first.

The reason that becomes rather difficult is due to the fact that other clubs are also interested in Esquerdinha. This interest mainly comes from the Premier League, and the clubs there possess much greater financial muscle than Barcelona.

At the moment, while the player is valued at €1.5 million, he has a release clause worth a reported €70 million and a contract with Fluminense until 2026.