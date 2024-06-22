Barcelona eye French veteran as potential low-cost signing following 10/10 EURO performances

It is no secret that Barcelona are on the lookout for a low-cost signing this summer and following France’s 0-0 draw against the Netherlands, N’Golo Kante has emerged as someone whose situation can be studied by the Blaugrana.

It must be noted that before moving to the Middle East last year, the former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder was constantly linked to Barcelona.

In fact, after the announcement of Busquets’ departure, Kante’s representatives reached out to Barcelona to offer his services. However, no deal was made, and Kante eventually signed with Al-Ittihad.

Despite this, there is a chance that Barcelona could still persuade Kante to join them, given the appeal of playing in Europe and competing in the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

His current contract with Al-Ittihad lasts until 2026, but the allure of European football might entice him to make the switch.

A clever, short-term signing

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco and coach Hansi Flick are evaluating their options, considering players like Mikel Merino and Joshua Kimmich.

However, due to financial limitations, the club is keeping an eye out for more cost-effective solutions.

N’Golo Kante could be a great signing for Barcelona (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Interestingly, even though Kante is 33 years old, his recent performances show that he still has plenty to offer. During the Euros, he has been outstanding, winning the Man of the Match award in both games he has played, demonstrating his enduring quality on the field.

In two years, he will be 35, but with the FIFA World Cup approaching, a return to Europe could enhance his chances of being selected for the French national team. This scenario presents an opportunity for Barcelona to make their move.

Kante is far from finished

After a two-year break from international football, Kante has made a remarkable comeback in Germany, earning back-to-back Man of the Match awards and re-establishing himself as a key player in the midfield.

There has been some scepticism about how top European players who moved to the Saudi Pro League for lucrative contracts would perform in high-intensity international tournaments.

However, Kante has proven that playing in a less demanding league like Saudi Arabia might actually benefit him, as opposed to those players who are often exhausted after gruelling seasons in Europe’s top leagues.

In conclusion, if Barcelona are looking for a short-term solution to strengthen their midfield, Kante could be an ideal choice as his proven track record, recent performances, and the potential benefits of a move back to Europe make him a strong candidate for the club.