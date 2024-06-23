Barcelona eye €75m-rated Liverpool star as ‘favorite’ for left-wing

Several changes are expected to take place in the FC Barcelona team for the next season, and the Catalans are working to make the required additions to their squad to ensure they can field a highly competitive team for Flick’s first season in charge.

As President Joan Laporta himself admitted in a recent interview, the Blaugranes are working to sign a midfielder and a winger. Although the President did not specify, the Catalans are working to sign a left winger, while in the midfield, they are looking to sign a pivot.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there are two clear targets for these two positions, with Luis Diaz being the favorite candidate to strengthen the left wing for FC Barcelona.

But signing the Colombian will not be easy for the Catalans and they will be able to afford him only if Raphinha leaves for a significant amount of money. The Colombian winger himself is facing a pivotal transfer window in his career, and he can join the Catalan side or renew his contract with Liverpool, which already goes till 2027.

Liverpool understand that Barcelona are interested in the winger, especially as the player himself has never hidden his love for the Spanish side, and his father also publicly disclosed his son’s love for Barcelona last year.

Currently, Diaz is training in the United States with his national side as he looks forward to kick-off his Colombia’s Copa America campaign. He is expected to start for his team in the match against Paraguay on Tuesday.

The winger, who will cost Barcelona around €60 million, is liked highly by Deco from his time at Porto, and the player himself knows this. Barcelona believe Luis Diaz’s arrival will significantly improve the team, and also understand that he can contribute to the team more than Nico Williams with his experience and goal-scoring skills.

In their current economic condition, it seems unlikely that Barcelona will be able to afford the Colombian winger. Raphinha’s sale can bring the Catalans into a position to sign him, but a lot of work needs to be done for this operation to succeed in the coming summer transfer window.