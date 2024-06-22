Barcelona explore player-exchange deal involving out-of-favour midfielder and 22-year-old forward

With the summer transfer window almost on the horizon, FC Barcelona are staring at some busy weeks ahead for them.

As things stand, the priority is a new central midfielder and a left-winger, but the Catalans remain open to market opportunities that can help the squad.

One such player that they intend to sign this summer is Girona’s Pau Victor, who is currently on loan at Barça Atletic.

Barcelona consider player-exchange operation

Pau Victor joined Barcelona’s reserve team last summer and has enjoyed a fine season, netting 20 goals and chalking up five assists from 38 appearances.

The 22-year-old has been one of the main protagonists behind Barça Atletic’s promotion bid, which they can finally achieve tomorrow in the playoff final second leg vs Cordoba.

Barça had a €3 million buy option for Victor, but that expired on April 1, meaning they now have to negotiate with Girona to sign the striker.

The decision to retain the centre-forward’s services has been made and Barcelona are now studying ways to pull off the signing, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Romeu is likely to return to Girona. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

One such avenue being explored by the Blaugrana is a possible player-exchange operation involving Pau Victor and out-of-favour midfielder Oriol Romeu.

The veteran star wants to leave this summer having fallen out of favour and a return to Girona has been talked about quite heavily.

The fact that Victor’s agent is the same as Oriol Romeu’s further helps Barcelona consider engineering such an operation, although the entourages of both players insist that one operation does not necessarily have to be linked to the other.

It must be noted that Barcelona paid a little more than €3 million to Girona to sign Romeu for last season and might look to offload him for around the same amount.

Given that the two clubs had agreed a €3 million buy option for Victor, a direct exchange of the players could be a possibility.