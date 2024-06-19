Barcelona expect to return to La Liga 1:1 rule next week, agreement close on remaining financial margin

Barcelona need to bring in a significant amount of money in the next 11 days if they are to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule – which would allow them to sign players without restrictions – for the start of the summer transfer window. As it turns out, they are now close to making up the margin required.

As reported by MD, Barcelona are in advanced negotiations with a Dubai-based technology company over the sale of 15% of Barca Media – the same portion that Libero had. The operation is said to be at the contract reviewing phase, and everything is in line to be finalised at the start of next week, after the Sant Joan celebrations this weekend.

Crucially, it means that Barcelona do not need to sell any players before the deadline. Club bosses are extremely proud of their work to sort a new agreement, which was also done without having to resort to another lever.

It was imperative that Barcelona returned to the 1:1 rule for the summer transfer window, given that it is Hansi Flick’s first as manager. He should now have the opportunity, alongside sporting director Deco, to sign the players he requires for next season.