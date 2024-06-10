When Barcelona expect to have Gavi & Alejandro Balde back on the pitch

When Barcelona expect to have Gavi & Alejandro Balde back on the pitch

A fresh insight into the wellbeing of two sidelined members of the first-team squad at La Liga giants Barcelona has on Monday been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of Diario AS, and surrounds Gavi, and Alejandro Balde.

Youngsters Gavi and Balde, of course, have both been unavailable for selection to Barcelona for some time now.

The former’s absence comes owing to a serious knee injury suffered whilst on international duty late last year, whilst defender Balde was forced under the knife to resolve a hamstring problem back in January.

Both have been on the treatment table ever since, a serious blow to their club’s endeavours over the 2nd half of the term.

When, though, can the Blaugrana faithful expect to see the pair back on the pitch once more?

As alluded to above, on Monday, an insight into precisely that has been provided.

As per AS, left-back Balde is expected to be available for the start of pre-season with the rest of new boss Hansi Flick’s squad.

Midfield prodigy Gavi, on the other hand, still has some way to go in his recovery efforts, amid confirmation that:

‘To see him back on the playing field, we will still have to wait until November.’

Conor Laird | GSFN