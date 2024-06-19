Barcelona expect to complete operation that will enable return to 1:1 rule next week

Roger Torello has reported via Mundo Deportivo that Barcelona expect to finalise the sale of 15% of Barça Vision right after the Sant Joan festival in Catalonia, which ends next Monday.

This indicates that once all the paperwork and formalities are completed, the team will be able to operate under the 1:1 financial rule again.

This rule, which La Liga enforces, ensures fair play in financial dealings. With this compliance, Barcelona will be able to resume normal transfer activities, something they have not been able to do for a while.

Good news is expected soon

Barcelona are eagerly awaiting the chance to officially announce this agreement, which is seen within the club as a significant achievement.

After several months of negotiations with various interested companies, including a tech firm from Dubai, Barcelona are now in the final stages of contract review.

Interestingly, it is said that they hope to formalise the sale of the 15% stake in Barça Vision, previously owned by Libero.

Barcelona can finally show profit

Barcelona have made significant progress under Joan Laporta. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

This sale was included in the club’s budget for the 2023-24 season and by completing this deal, they will be able to meet their financial targets and may even close the fiscal year with a profit.

This financial stability will enable them to sign new players under the 1:1 rule, ensuring compliance with La Liga’s fair play regulations.

The club considers this agreement a major success as it allows them to meet their budget goals without having to sell any players, use other financial levers or advance revenue from their upcoming contract with Nike, which is also nearing finalization.

Barça have endured significant loss

This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the challenges Barcelona face due to their temporary move to the Montjuic stadium.

The ongoing renovations at their regular home, the Spotify Camp Nou, have led to an estimated loss of nearly €100 million.

This loss is primarily due to reduced ticket sales, as the Montjuïc stadium has half the capacity of Camp Nou, and fewer VIP areas, which are significantly scaled-down.

In summary, Barcelona’s expected agreement to sell a portion of Barça Vision is a crucial step towards financial stability. It will allow them to adhere to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules and resume normal player transfers.

The deal is a testament to the club’s ability to navigate financial challenges without resorting to player sales or other drastic measures, despite the significant revenue losses caused by their temporary stadium move.