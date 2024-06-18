Barcelona expect big offers for €40 million-rated versatile defender – report

Andreas Christensen has been a solid performer for FC Barcelona in the two years that he has been at the club.

Signed from Chelsea as a free agent back in 2022, the Danish centre-half has performed ably in his natural centre-back role as well as a makeshift defensive midfield role in the second half of the previous season.

As such, it was suggested that new manager Hansi Flick and Barça were planning on retaining his services this summer, even though his sale could be beneficial for the club in terms of Fair Play.

Barcelona expect significant offers for Christensen

However, now, SPORT reports that the name of Andreas Christensen is starting to gain weight as a possible transfer away from Barcelona in the summer window.

Due to the overbooking of centre-backs at the club, there will be sales in the position this summer, with at least a couple of players expected to be offloaded.

Christensen could receive big offers. (Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Clement Lenglet appears to be on his way out while Mika Faye could be sold as well with FC Porto ready to offer €15 million.

Now, Christensen, too, could be moved on, with Barcelona expecting big offers for the Danish international.

Indeed, the expectation is that the former Chelsea man’s market value will shoot up if he impresses in the Euros – Christensen got off to a brilliant start with a top display in the 1-1 draw against Slovenia.

Given that he arrived for free in 2022, any transfer fee that Barcelona receive for Christensen would be written down as complete profits in the books, which would be a boost in the club’s Fair Play situation.

So, only time will tell what Barcelona decide to do with Christensen, especially if they do indeed receive a major offer for the ex-Chelsea man.