Barcelona will enter into talks for 22-year-old striker with €3m buy option expired

According to a report from SPORT, while Barcelona chose not to activate their option to permanently acquire Pau Victor, who had been on loan at Barça Atletic, they are still expected to enter negotiations with Girona regarding his future.

Last August, Victor was loaned to Barça Atletic with an option to be purchased permanently for €3 million. However, Barcelona decided against exercising this option at the time.

Nevertheless, hope remains as discussions between Girona and Barcelona are anticipated, as other players, such as Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre, are also being discussed.

Recent developments suggest that negotiations could occur under altered terms and one crucial factor is Girona’s imminent signing of Abel Ruiz, a young centre forward who is much like Victor.

Vitor feels at home at Barcelona

Additionally, it must be noted that Victor himself has hinted at his desire to stay in a recent interview with the club’s media.

Photo courtesy: FC Barcelona official website

While not directly addressing his future, his statements suggest a strong affinity towards staying: “We thank him [Rafa Marquez], we will hear a lot about him and hopefully it can be here.”

Victor is highly regarded within the Barcelona setup and enjoys a positive reputation in the locker room.

Interestingly, if the subsidiary team achieves promotion to the Second Division A, Victor would be an ideal striker for that level.

In conclusion, while Barcelona did not initially exercise their option to acquire Pau Victor permanently, negotiations are expected to resume with Girona.

The potential transfer discussions could also involve other players, including those currently on loan. Victor’s own statements suggest a keen interest in staying with Barcelona’s setup, contingent on future developments and agreements between the clubs.

At present, while Barcelona know that they might have to pay more than the earlier stipulated €3 million for the forward, their negotiations involving other players could be the key here.