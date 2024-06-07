Barcelona enter race to sign Real Madrid 2025 top target

Real Madrid might face a significant setback in their attempt to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, as according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are also interested in acquiring the young attacking midfielder.

The report mentions that Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, is planning a move for the 21-year-old in the summer of 2025.

This is the same time Real Madrid are aiming to secure Wirtz, although fortunately for Los Blancos, Barcelona’s ability to go after Wirtz depends heavily on their financial management.

Barcelona have done their homework

The report adds that if Barcelona can comply with the financial rules, specifically the 1:1 rule, Wirtz will become their top target in the summer of 2025.

As for Deco, he is said to be very fond of Wirtz, not just because of his performance this season, but because he has been following him for a while.

The Barcelona sporting director has been analyzing Wirtz across club and international football to understand his development over several seasons.

Florian Wirtz is wanted by Barcelona. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Barcelona have collected a lot of information about Wirtz and believe that, unless something unexpected happens, he will stay at Leverkusen this summer.

Real Madrid not troubled despite competition

On the other hand, Real Madrid are considered to be in the best position to sign Wirtz in 2025.

Various reports have linked Wirtz to Real Madrid for the upcoming season, and there is speculation that Real Madrid might sign their current coach, Xabi Alonso, as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

This connection could make Madrid a more attractive destination for Wirtz.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are also very interested in Wirtz and other financially strong clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest.

In summary, while Real Madrid are currently seen as the frontrunner to sign Wirtz in 2025, they will face stiff competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The outcome will likely depend on various factors, including financial management and strategic moves by the involved clubs.