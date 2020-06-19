Barcelona draw at Sevilla gives title control to Real Madrid

Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports

What happens if Barcelona and Real Madrid tie atop La Liga’s table after 38 matches?

Real Madrid’s title hopes are under its complete control after Barcelona dropped points at Sevilla on Friday.

Lionel Messi’s Man of the Match performance couldn’t provide his 700th career goal in a scoreless draw against Julen Lopetegui’s third-place side

Messi, who has 629 goals for Barcelona and 70 for Argentina, had three shots on goal, recorded a key pass, and completed five dribbles, but could not beat Tomas Vacl.

Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made three saves including a key late stop.

The draw means Barca has 65 points. The Blaugranas could win out and not win La Liga if Real Madrid, currently on 62 points, also wins out. The first tiebreaker in La Liga is head-to-head, and Real took four of six points from Barca.

Who has the easier run-in? We’ll let you decide.

Barcelona remaining schedule

Tuesday v. Athletic Bilbao (10th)
June 27 at Celta Vigo (17th)
July 1 v. Atletico Madrid (4th)
July 5 at Villarreal (7th)
July 8 v. Espanyol (19th)
July 12 at Valladolid (15th)
July 15 v. Osasuna (13th)
July 19 at Alaves (12th)

Real Madrid remaining schedule

Sunday at Real Sociedad (6th)
Wednesday v. Mallorca (18th)
June 28 at Espanyol (19th)
July 1 v. Getafe (5th)
July 5 at Athletic Bilbao (10th)
July 8 v. Alaves (12th)
July 12 at Granada (9th)
July 15 v. Villarreal (7th)
July 19 v. Leganes (20th)

Elsewhere on Friday

Granada 0-1 Villarreal
Mallorca 1-1 Leganes

STANDINGS

Team

GP

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Home

Away

PTS

 Barcelona

30

20

5

5

69

31

38

14-1-0

6-4-5

65

 Real Madrid

29

18

8

3

55

20

35

11-4-0

7-4-3

62

 Sevilla

30

14

10

6

42

30

12

7-6-2

7-4-4

52

 Atlético Madrid

29

12

13

4

37

22

15

8-5-1

4-8-3

49

 Getafe

29

13

8

8

38

27

11

7-5-3

6-3-5

47

 Real Sociedad

29

14

5

10

46

36

10

8-3-3

6-2-7

47

 Villarreal

30

14

5

11

47

38

9

7-4-3

7-1-8

47

 València

29

11

10

8

39

43

-4

8-7-0

3-3-8

43

 Granada

30

12

6

12

37

36

1

9-2-4

3-4-8

42

 Athletic Club

29

9

12

8

32

26

6

7-4-3

2-8-5

39

 Levante

29

10

5

14

34

42

-8

7-4-3

3-1-11

35

 Alavés

29

9

8

12

31

39

-8

7-5-3

2-3-9

35

 Osasuna

29

8

11

10

35

44

-9

5-5-5

3-6-5

35

 Betis

29

8

10

11

40

47

-7

7-4-4

1-6-7

34

 Valladolid

29

7

12

10

25

34

-9

3-8-3

4-4-7

33

 Eibar

29

7

7

15

30

46

-16

6-2-7

1-5-8

28

 Celta Vigo

29

5

12

12

22

35

-13

4-5-5

1-7-7

27

 Mallorca

30

7

5

18

29

50

-21

6-3-7

1-2-11

26

 Espanyol

29

5

9

15

25

46

-21

2-5-7

3-4-8

24

 Leganés

30

5

9

16

23

44

-21

4-3-8

1-6-8

24

