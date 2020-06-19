Barcelona draw at Sevilla gives title control to Real Madrid

What happens if Barcelona and Real Madrid tie atop La Liga’s table after 38 matches?

Real Madrid’s title hopes are under its complete control after Barcelona dropped points at Sevilla on Friday.

Lionel Messi’s Man of the Match performance couldn’t provide his 700th career goal in a scoreless draw against Julen Lopetegui’s third-place side

Messi, who has 629 goals for Barcelona and 70 for Argentina, had three shots on goal, recorded a key pass, and completed five dribbles, but could not beat Tomas Vacl.

Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made three saves including a key late stop.

The draw means Barca has 65 points. The Blaugranas could win out and not win La Liga if Real Madrid, currently on 62 points, also wins out. The first tiebreaker in La Liga is head-to-head, and Real took four of six points from Barca.

Who has the easier run-in? We’ll let you decide.

Barcelona remaining schedule

Tuesday v. Athletic Bilbao (10th)

June 27 at Celta Vigo (17th)

July 1 v. Atletico Madrid (4th)

July 5 at Villarreal (7th)

July 8 v. Espanyol (19th)

July 12 at Valladolid (15th)

July 15 v. Osasuna (13th)

July 19 at Alaves (12th)

Real Madrid remaining schedule

Sunday at Real Sociedad (6th)

Wednesday v. Mallorca (18th)

June 28 at Espanyol (19th)

July 1 v. Getafe (5th)

July 5 at Athletic Bilbao (10th)

July 8 v. Alaves (12th)

July 12 at Granada (9th)

July 15 v. Villarreal (7th)

July 19 v. Leganes (20th)

Elsewhere on Friday

Granada 0-1 Villarreal

Mallorca 1-1 Leganes

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Barcelona 30 20 5 5 69 31 38 14-1-0 6-4-5 65 Real Madrid 29 18 8 3 55 20 35 11-4-0 7-4-3 62 Sevilla 30 14 10 6 42 30 12 7-6-2 7-4-4 52 Atlético Madrid 29 12 13 4 37 22 15 8-5-1 4-8-3 49 Getafe 29 13 8 8 38 27 11 7-5-3 6-3-5 47 Real Sociedad 29 14 5 10 46 36 10 8-3-3 6-2-7 47 Villarreal 30 14 5 11 47 38 9 7-4-3 7-1-8 47 València 29 11 10 8 39 43 -4 8-7-0 3-3-8 43 Granada 30 12 6 12 37 36 1 9-2-4 3-4-8 42 Athletic Club 29 9 12 8 32 26 6 7-4-3 2-8-5 39 Levante 29 10 5 14 34 42 -8 7-4-3 3-1-11 35 Alavés 29 9 8 12 31 39 -8 7-5-3 2-3-9 35 Osasuna 29 8 11 10 35 44 -9 5-5-5 3-6-5 35 Betis 29 8 10 11 40 47 -7 7-4-4 1-6-7 34 Valladolid 29 7 12 10 25 34 -9 3-8-3 4-4-7 33 Eibar 29 7 7 15 30 46 -16 6-2-7 1-5-8 28 Celta Vigo 29 5 12 12 22 35 -13 4-5-5 1-7-7 27 Mallorca 30 7 5 18 29 50 -21 6-3-7 1-2-11 26 Espanyol 29 5 9 15 25 46 -21 2-5-7 3-4-8 24 Leganés 30 5 9 16 23 44 -21 4-3-8 1-6-8 24

