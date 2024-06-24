Barcelona Director’s trip to Germany may have other benefits

Spain, which has four FC Barcelona players in its squad, is having a good UEFA EURO 2024, as they have already secured a place in the knock-out rounds of the tournament.

However, after their wins against Italy and Croatia, they still have to play their last game of the group stage against Albania, which is going to take place in Dusseldorf today, at the Merkur Spiel Arena.

According to SPORT, this match will be witnessed live by the Barcelona Sporting Director, Deco, who can meet several objectives with this visit to Germany.

Firstly, the Barcelona official wants to get a first-hand account of how his club’s players are performing in the tournament, with Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, and Ferran Torres, all likely to play in this match.

Secondly, his presence in Germany can also allow him to get into contact with the players or entourages of players being linked with the Catalan club. In this regard, two notable names are Mikel Merino and Nico Williams, who are both also in the Spanish squad, with the latter especially impressive in this UEFA EURO 2024.

Mikel Merino has emerged as a candidate to be the next midfield pivot at Barcelona, especially as other more notable names like Joshua Kimmich and Amadou Onana are looking to be out of the reach of the Catalans.

Meanwhile, Nico Williams, along with Luis Diaz, is one of the two main candidates being linked with Barcelona as the Blaugranes look to reinforce their left wing.

As far as Deco is concerned, it is yet unknown whether he will stay in Germany to attend another match for Spain, or will watch another team with Barcelona players in it. Before Deco, Hansi Flick’s staff members have also watched some of the games in this competition live, with the aim of taking into account the performances of Barcelona players.