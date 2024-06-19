Barcelona director meets with the agent of La Masia duo to define their futures

Having held a meeting with the representatives of Mika Faye on Tuesday, Barcelona director Deco has now met with the agent of two more young talents to define their futures.

Indeed, as per Jijantes (h/t SPORT), Deco held a meeting with the agent of La Masia duo Alex Valle and Estanis Pedrola to discuss what the immediate future holds for the youth prospects.

Valle likely to be retained

Alex Valle spent the last season on loan at UD Levante and made a decent impression, even though he was starved of minutes towards the end of the campaign.

With Marcos Alonso set to leave Barcelona this summer, the La Masia prospect is seen as an in-house solution to act as the second-choice left-back next season and provide cover to Alejandro Balde.

Valle is liked by the sporting management, and as such, they will bet on the 20-year-old to do the pre-season with the first team, under the orders of Hansi Flick. It will then be decided which shirt he will wear during the new season.

Estanis to continue in Italy

Pedrola has bags of potential (Photo via FC Barcelona official website)

Meanwhile, Estanis Pedrola left Barcelona to join Sampdoria on loan last summer, for whom he made 16 appearances in which he netted three goals before an injury ended his campaign.

As per the report, the 20-year-old winger is set to continue in Italy, with Sampdoria having an option to buy him for €3 million.

But, Barça will continue to keep a close eye on Estanis, given that they still have an option to buy him back for €7 million in 2025.