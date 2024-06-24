Barcelona director to meet superagent – La Masia jewel’s renewal on the agenda

Barcelona are staring at a busy period ahead with transfers to be completed and renewals to be finalised.

The Catalans’ sporting director Deco has made it a mission to secure the future of talented youngsters coming through the academy and has managed to succeed to a great degree.

After all, Barcelona have already tied down the likes of Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Bernal, Hector Fort, and Marc Casado to long-term deals.

Work is being done to renew the likes of Unai Hernandez and Marc Guiu as well, although the latter appears closer to leaving than continuing.

Another renewal that Barcelona intend to close in the coming days is of La Masia jewel Guille Fernandez, who turned 16 recently and can sign his first professional contract.

Deco to meet Jorge Mendes

As such, Barcelona director Deco is set to meet with superagent Jorge Mendes in the coming week in order to discuss Guille Fernandez’s renewal, among several other topics, reports SPORT.

Barcelona trust Guille Fernandez a lot and believe he has the potential to be the next big thing to come out from La Masia. After all, he broke into the Barça Atletic side aged 15 and made a big impression.

Guille has attracted interest from clubs, mostly from Germany, but the player’s idea is to succeed at Barcelona, although he knows that they will not be able to match the offers from elsewhere.

As such, the sporting roadmap that the club will lay out for him becomes crucial.

Other pressing matters

Apart from the renewal of Guille Fernandez, Deco and Jorge Mendes have several other pressing matters to discuss, starting with the future of the Joaos.

Both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo will see their loan term end on June 30 and while all parties want the partnership to continue, agreements with their parent clubs could prove tricky.

Another important topic on the agenda would be the future of Ansu Fati, who wants to continue and fight for his future at Barcelona but the club would rather get him off the books.