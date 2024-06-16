Barcelona director 'makes decision' on selling Raphinha

Barcelona sporting director Deco wishes to see Raphinha remain at the club, a report has claimed, despite rumours linking the winger with a move away.

The Spanish giants will be in need of sales this summer if they are to avoid further financial complications, leaving many to suggest an exit for Brazilian star Raphinha - with the club previously tipped to consider a sale if the right deal arises.

However, SPORT suggest that Deco does not wish to part ways with the player, even if prohibits the purchase of fresh talent.

The report goes on to say that Deco, who served as Raphinha's agent before joining Barcelona, does not want to force the Brazil international to move to the Saudi Pro League, where clubs are ready to offer hefty sums for the winger.

Should Raphinha remain with Barcelona, questions will remain over his role. He managed just 17 starts in La Liga last season, with Xavi instead favouring the emerging Lamine Yamal in his position instead.

The 27-year-old remains under contract at Camp Nou until 2027 and has regularly made it clear he does not want to leave.

Without selling Raphinha, Barcelona will be unable to finance a move for another winger, with Athletic Club's Nico Williams said to be the preferred target if sufficient funds can be raised.

Raphinha is currently away preparing for Copa America with Brazil, after which there could be further conversations about his future. New manager Hansi Flick will be keen to speak with the winger and confirm his plans for the coming season.