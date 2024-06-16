Barcelona Director is ‘in love’ with €130m German star – Romano

FC Barcelona continue to insist upon having some of the future’s brightest stars. While the Catalan club may be struggling with making world-class signings, they are clear as ever about the youngsters they follow. For Barcelona, those young stars are their best bet for the future.

However, not every youngster will arrive from La Masia or the Barcelona youth system. Some players are also scouted from other clubs due to the immense talent and quality they possess. One name that Barcelona clearly do have a liking for currently represents Germany and Bayer Leverkusen.

As pointed out by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugranes wish to follow the progression of Florian Wirtz and Barcelona director Deco is reportedly a huge fan of the player. Furthermore, Romano goes as far as to say that Deco is ‘in love’ with the abilities of the 21-year-old German wonderkid.

Moreover, Romano states that the Barcelona director has known Wirtz since he was a child and has followed his progression fondly. For him, the Bayer Leverkusen star is a player for the future and will undoubtedly be one of the biggest stars in the world of football.

Interestingly, Wirtz himself has openly admitted to being a fan of FC Barcelona. This connection has thus far not amounted to anything, but it seems that both parties would love to be united one day. For now, however, Wirtz as a transfer property is far too expensive for Barcelona to even consider.

At the moment, the Leverkusen star is currently representing Germany at the 2024 Euros. The superstar scored a goal as well in the game, which became the first official goal to be scored in this year’s European Championship over in Germany.

With Leverkusen, the Barcelona target was phenomenal as well. Helping guide his team to an unbeaten season in the Bundesliga that won them the title itself, as well as crucial performances in both the UEFA Europa League and the German domestic cup as well.

However, there will be competitive interest from other clubs for Florian Wirtz. At least for this summer, Wirtz is set to stay at the club due to the guarantees given by Leverkusen to coach Xabi Alonso. Next summer, on the other hand,