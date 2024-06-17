Barcelona Director looking to use his origins to help the club

FC Barcelona is looking to make moves in the summer window, but there are some prerequisites. For the Catalan club to even consider investing, they must first guarantee to generate. This means that Barcelona will need to bring in funds to be able to reinvest them elsewhere.

With these operations coming under the umbrella of Barcelona director Deco, the former Portuguese player born in Brazil, he will look to help Barcelona address these concerns. While the 1:1 rule may be achieved soon with the sale of Barça Vision, there are other operations to consider as well.

According to AS, Barcelona and Deco are aware that sales will need to be made to guarantee arrivals. Even despite the possibility of returning to the 1:1 rule, Barça has to consider parting ways with certain players. To make this a reality, Deco is considering the options of his nation of birth and the nation of his representation quite seriously.

When it comes to his birth nation of Brazil, Deco has been heavily involved in transfer dealings involving the region in the past. Now, beyond just the deals of Raphinha and Vitor Roque in the past, the Barcelona director has set his eyes on another budding South American prodigy.

Currently a player for Fluminense, 18-year-old left-back João Henrique Mendes is a player who excites Deco. The pacey, technically talented, and physically gifted fullback is an option that the Barcelona director appreciates a lot. When it comes to Brazil, it seems that Deco hopes to stay in touch to fulfill Barça’s sporting needs.

However, Brazil is not the only nation that has a connection to Deco that the Barcelona director will now hope to make use of. Over in Portugal, the country that Deco eventually ended up representing on the international stage, the Barcelona director is involved in talks with FC Porto.

These talks are more about departures than arrivals, and they involve two youngsters. One player is 19-year-old Vitor Roque, who Barcelona would like to send out on loan for one season.

The other is Mikayil Faye, a talented Senegalese defender who may have to part ways with Barcelona if an offer of €15 million arrives from the Portuguese side.

Even in times of need, it appears that the Barcelona director continues to make use of his connections. By making use of said connections, perhaps Deco can find the club and Hansi Flick some favorable opportunities. However, only time will tell just how successful his efforts end up being this summer.