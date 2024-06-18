Barcelona director eyes Liverpool and Newcastle United stars, Hansi Flick approves

With the summer transfer window approaching, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco is busy identifying key targets to bolster the squad under new manager Hansi Flick.

It is no secret that midfield and attack have emerged as two of Barcelona’s main problem areas and the club are specifically looking for reinforcements in these two departments.

Deco identifies two Premier League stars

Amid speculations linking Barcelona with moves for La Liga stars such as Mikel Merino, Nico Williams and others, Deco appears to have set his sights on the Premier League.

According to SPORT, Bruno Guimaraes and Luis Diaz, have emerged as the top priorities for Deco in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Bruno Guimaraes, the Newcastle midfielder, is Deco’s preferred choice for the central midfield position. The player, for his part, is eager for a new challenge and prefers a move to Catalonia.

Guimaraes wants to play for Barcelona (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Flick himself is aware of Guimaraes’ talents in midfield and is also on board with this pursuit, even though the German had earlier set his sights on Bundesliga talent Angelo Stiller.

For the left-wing position, Colombian winger Luis Diaz has caught the eye of both Deco and Flick. Diaz’s skillset – a perfect blend of speed, dribbling ability, and goalscoring prowess – aligns perfectly with what Barcelona are currently looking for.

His experience playing in a high-intensity team like Liverpool is another factor that makes him a strong contender, as he can seamlessly settle into Flick’s high-octane system.

Barcelona open to alternatives

While Deco has firmly set his sights on the South American duo of Guimaraes and Luis Diaz, Barcelona, of course, are prepared to explore a range of options.

Nico Williams, for one, is a potential alternative for Luis Diaz in the left-wing position, whereas the club have also been linked with a move for Douglas Luiz.

However, if Barcelona’s finances align this summer, they’ll go all in for the ‘sporting bombs’ like Guimaraes and Diaz this summer.