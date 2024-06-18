Barcelona director Deco set to meet with Bundesliga forward’s agent today – report

Heading into the summer transfer window, versatile RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo remains very much on the agenda at FC Barcelona.

The 26-year-old Spanish forward has been on the club’s agenda for a few years now and previous manager Xavi Hernandez was insistent on the forward’s signing.

However, his €60 million release clause, coupled with the growing interest in him from other teams, seemed to have put his signing on the backburners.

Deco to meet Olmo’s agents

But as it turns out, that is not the case and Dani Olmo still very much features on the transfer wishlist of FC Barcelona heading into the summer.

In fact, SPORT reports that Barça sporting director Deco is set to meet with the 26-year-old versatile attacker’s representatives today to discuss the possibility of a switch.

Dani Olmo remains on Barcelona’s radars. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Olmo’s agents, including Juanma López, formerly of Atlético de Madrid, are the same as those of Barça reserve team player Mika Faye, who are reportedly negotiating the sale of the Senegalese defender to Porto for €15 million.

Deco is understood to be a great admirer of Dani Olmo. He believes that the Spaniard is a complete player, with goals and highly capable of playing in Barça’s attack. In addition, he has experience at the international level.

The problem, however, is the same as always – the economic issue. Olmo’s transfer from RB Leipzig would cost around €50-60 million.

For the moment, the player’s entourage is cautious. Olmo is crazy about coming to Barça because he wants to take an important step in his career and leave Bundesliga, where he has been playing since January 2020.

However, it is not the first time that there have been meetings between the two parties and as such, the 26-year-old’s camp is progressing with prudence.